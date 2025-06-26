KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida man took a daring adventure across the east coast, completing a six-month walk from Key Largo to Fort Kent.

Beginning on January 1st, Doug Foos says this was the longest hike he has ever completed.

He also says he tried to make his pack as light as possible by only carrying essentials.

“I have everything that I’ve needed to be on trail for six months,” he said. “I got my tent, I got my air pad, and I got food. I got my water filter, water, and as little stuff as possible so that it keeps my pack weight light, which lets me get more miles.”

Foos says he now wants to get cleaned up, sit on the couch, and watch some TV.

