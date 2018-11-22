Florida man arrested in Alabama for fleeing police

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSVN) — A Florida man has been arrested in Alabama for various charges, including fleeing police and reckless driving.

According to Fox 5, 31-year-old Charles McDowell was arrested in Lee County, Alabama and charged with attempting to elude police, possession of marijuana, reckless driving and other traffic charges.

Investigators said McDowell led police on a chase along Interstate 85, forcing officers to deploy spike strips to disable his car.

This arrest comes just a week after McDowell was arrested on drug charges in Florida.

