Florida Lt. Governor Nunez holds roundtable discussion on Venezuela at FIU

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez held a roundtable discussion at Florida International University discussing Venezuela’s situation.

Nunez took questions inside the Ernest R. Graham Center at FIU’s Modesto Maidique Campus from people in attendance, Friday afternoon.

“Those of us whose stories are very similar, those of us, for example, my parents came from Cuba and to be able to see things like this continue to occur, it is the definition of insanity,” Nunez said.

The discussion came as Venezuela plunged deeper into political chaos amid a power struggle and humanitarian crisis.

“I think there are a number of solutions and a number of options, and we look at all options,” President Donald Trump said Wednesday. “It’s in turmoil right now. People are being treated very badly, and it’s a very sad thing to witness.”

Humanitarian aid has been sent to the Venezuela-Colombia border and was refused by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The Venezuelan military has blocked all roads into the country. Even so, U.S. military planes are delivering aid to the region.

South Florida has also increased its efforts to help.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said, “We are announcing a collection of humanitarian aid for Venezuela.”

Humanitarian Aid for Venezuela Spokesperson Marisol Diegues said some of the donations they are asking for include “institutional supplies for hospitals, for example, first aid, medical supplies, vitamins, infant formulas.”

Meanwhile, Maduro has continued blaming the U.S. for the crisis in the country.

Oil export and other sanctions against high-ranking officials within the government have been placed to force Maduro to step down.

The Trump Administration recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido earlier this year as the country’s legitimate leader.

President Trump will speak Monday at FIU to continue the discussion about Venezuela.

The donation drive will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 11421 NW 107th St., Unit 13.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.