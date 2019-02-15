Florida Lt. Governor Nunez holds round-table discussion on Venezuela at FIU

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez held a round-table discussion at Florida International University discussing Venezuela’s situation.

Nunez took questions inside the Ernest R. Graham Center at FIU’s Modesto Maidique Campus from people in attendance, Friday afternoon.

“Those of us whose stories are very similar, those of us, for example, my parents came from Cuba and to be able to see things like this continue to occur, it is the definition of insanity,” Nunez said.

President Donald Trump will visit the campus on Monday to address Venezuela.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.