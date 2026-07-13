(WSVN) - A campaign aimed at saving lives is underway on the streets of Florida.

The Florida Department of Transportation and the Florida Highway Patrol are joining numerous agencies across the country in conducting Operation Southern Slow Down.

The annual multi-state campaign, which runs from Monday through Saturday, combines increased enforcement and public education regarding following speed limits on the road.

The operation’s mission is to reduce the number of speed-related tragedies.

“Speeding is not worth your life; it’s not worth someone else’s life. We owe it to each other, to our family and to our community to take driving very seriously,” said FHP Lieutenant Indiana Miranda.

Unsafe drivers could face a $500 fine and up to 30 days in jail for a first offense.

The fine doubles on a second offense, and drivers could face up to 90 days in jail.

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