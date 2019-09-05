Florida cruise ship to bring Bahamas evacuees back to US after dropping off supplies

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida-based cruise line is doubling its efforts to assist with the relief efforts in the Bahamas.

Deerfield Beach-based Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has announced they will be transporting food, water, supplies, volunteers and first responders to the Bahamas to help out with the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

The company also said that along with the supplies and volunteers they will be taking to the Bahamas, they will bring back Bahamian residents with proper documentation who wish to evacuate to the United States.

“We don’t know what really to expect,” said Vivian Bowe, a resident of Freeport.

“We don’t know if we have a place to go back to,” said Judy Bowe, also a resident of Freeport. “You can’t live there. You don’t even know if you’re gonna have a house when we go back there.”

Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, listed some of the donated items they are transporting to the Bahamas.

“We have food, water, generators, saws, plywood, whatever is needed immediately for the people in Grand Bahama,” Khosa said, “because they’ve been without food and water for days.”

The cruise line plans to take those Bahamians stranded in Florida back to their homes, as well as bring back any U.S. citizens that may be stranded in the Bahamas.

