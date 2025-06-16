A week long road trip across the country took a troubling turn for a Florida couple when they got caught in a chain reaction car accident.

“We were 15 minutes away from our final destination after a week of driving,” said Cassandra Mullen.

A week of driving from Florida to Michigan—stopping to see the sights and pose for pictures—Cassandra Mullen and her husband Shaine Smith were in their RV driving Friday night when two semis crashed into each other, right in front of the couple and they couldn’t stop in time.

“It was just lots of panic, you see that starting to happen in front of you so you start yelling and getting a really scared and a few seconds later, you’re smashed,” said Cassandra.”Shaine really saved my life by turning he took the major hit.”

There were just minor injuries for Cassandra but for Shaine sustained serious injuries to his lower extremities.

“It’s severely waist down many fractures and open wounds along both legs. He’s in the intensive care unit the ICU right now,” said Cassandra.

A GoFundMe has been set up help the young couple pay for medical bills and replace their belongings.

“It was our home on wheels so everything, my clothing, his clothing, important documents, everything, books, I don’t even know,” said Cassandra.

Thankfully it happened close to where their family lives in Monroe County, but still it was such a traumatic turn of events for the duo.

“He was stuck in that vehicle for an hour to two as well. I can’t imagine what he was went through in those moments the amount of PTSD that may come out out of it I don’t know,” said Cassandra. “You don’t think it’s gonna happen to you until the instant.”

Cassandra said Shaine received two blood transfusions and had to be transferred to a second hospital in an attempt to save his leg.

