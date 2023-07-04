CONEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WSVN) — As millions of Americans celebrate Independence Day with fireworks and barbecues, a Florida couple is making waves in the competitive eating world.

Nikki Sudo and Nick Wehry, known as “Major League Eaters,” are gearing up to participate in the highly anticipated annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Sudo, a seasoned competitive eater, first tried her hand at a food competition and achieved unexpected success, propelling her into the world of elite competitive eating.

In 2014, she clinched victory in the women’s division of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Since then, she’s had an impressive record, securing eight championships and setting the women’s record in 2020 by devouring a staggering 48 and a half hot dogs in just ten minutes.

“We’re incredibly supportive of one another and we also push each other to look at things differently to really rethink what’s possible. He’s my hotdog sparring partner. He’s my best friend, and it’s amazing to have him on the circuit with me,” Sudo said, highlighting the strong bond between the couple.

With her remarkable achievements, Sudo currently holds the esteemed title of the number one ranked female eater in the world, according to Major League Eating.

Meanwhile, Wehry, an accomplished competitor himself, holds the impressive fourth rank among male eaters.

Aside from the thrill of competition, Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest holds special meaning for Wehry as he feels a deep connection to the event’s charitable aspect after experiencing the challenges of food scarcity as a child.

“Growing up as a kid, food was tight sometimes. That’s close for me. It’s really close for me being able to do that. If we can even help one or two of those kids with our ridiculous talent, that’s pretty outstanding. That means the world to me,” said Wehry.

Each year, the hot dog company donates 100,000 franks to the Food Bank of New York, accompanied by a substantial contribution.

To prepare for the gastronomic feat, both Sudo and Wehry adhere to an all-liquid diet in the 24 hours leading up to the contest, making room for the astounding 15 to 20 pounds of food they are poised to consume.

“I consider myself incredibly fortunate that I get to do what I love, bringing a smile to people’s faces and helping out some great causes along the way,” said Sudo.

As the Fourth of July festivities commence, all eyes will be on Coney Island, where Nikki Sudo and Nick Wehry, the power couple of competitive eating, are set to showcase their extraordinary talent and relentless determination in the world-famous Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

