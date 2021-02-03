Florida Attorney General warns against posting COVID-19 vaccine cards on social media

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida’s Attorney General is warning residents to not post their COVID-19 vaccination cards online.

Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a consumer alert on Wednesday against posting vaccination cards online, as it has information scammers can steal.

Vaccination cards have the individual’s full name, birthdate and vaccine location, which is information hackers can use to access online accounts, commit identity fraud, or scammers may also copy the record to create fake vaccine documents.

According to Moody, posting vaccination cards on social media helps scammers get better insight on how to make non-authentic cards look real.

