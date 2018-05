Florida among 4 states carrying highest credit card debt

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP/WSVN) — The New York state comptroller’s office says Florida is among the nation’s four most-populated states that carry the highest total amount of credit card debt.

Democratic Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a report released Tuesday that California leads the way followed by Texas, Florida and New York. Californians had racked up more than $106.8 billion in credit card debt by the end of 2017.

Texas is $67.3 billion in debt, followed by Florida with $59.2 billion and New York with $58.1 billion.

Rounding out the top 10 are Pennsylvania ($33.2 billion), Illinois ($32.2 billion), New Jersey ($29.6 billion), Ohio ($26.7 billion), Virginia ($26.5 billion) and Georgia ($26.3 billion).

DiNapoli says the totals were based on statistics compiled in February by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

