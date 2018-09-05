Florence becomes first major hurricane of Atlantic season

MIAMI (AP) — Florence has become the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season as it moves on a path that could take it toward Bermuda.

The Category 3 hurricane’s maximum sustained winds Wednesday morning are estimated to be 120 mph (195 kph).

Hurricane #Florence Update: #Florence becomes the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season. https://t.co/ACR1Bdni2v pic.twitter.com/IwxHsBJ1A9 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2018

Hurricane Florence is centered about 1,405 miles (2,265 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda and is moving west-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.