(CNN) — Dangerous flooding is unfolding in eastern New York Wednesday as slow-moving downpours soak parts of the state and much of New England after drenching New Jersey and Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Multiple flash flood warnings are in effect over the Hudson Valley, where rainfall totals have topped 6 inches in several areas. Schodack, New York, has seen the highest total so far from this storm with 10 inches – more than twice the amount of rain the area sees on average in the entire month of July.

The storm has dropped around 6.5 inches of rain at Albany International Airport since Tuesday, which makes it the city’s biggest two-day rainfall event on record.

A state of emergency has been issued in Columbia County, just south of Albany. The county said flooding of “local, county and state roadways has occurred in many areas” and urged residents to avoid travel.

Nearly two dozen roads are closed across the county, Matt Murell, Chairman of the Columbia County Board of Supervisors, told CNN, and fire departments are working to pump water out of flooded homes.

Video from CNN affiliate WRGB showed cars stranded in floodwater in Guilderland, New York, where multiple roads were closed due to flooding. A man in the video appeared to carry a child from one of the vehicles and helped another person walk through the waist-deep water.

The greatest flood danger through Wednesday night is centered on parts of eastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont and Connecticut, where a Level 3 of 4 risk of flooding rain is in place, as seen in the graphic below.

The storm is spreading its downpours across these areas after soaking parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Areas in northern New Jersey picked up between 2 to 5 inches of rain – an entire July’s worth of rain in several locations.

Flooding strands cars, forces rescues

State swiftwater rescue teams were deployed Wednesday to flooded homes in Coeymans, located north of Hudson, Colin Brennan, with the New York Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, told CNN. Responders helped two adults and two children evacuate from their homes there, he said.

Responders drove a front-end loader through floodwaters to help a family evacuate their home in Putnam County. Photos posted by the local fire department show the home nearly surrounded by floodwater that had risen to the bumpers of the cars parked outside.

The Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. fire department said it responded to flooding on Tuesday in Coalport, Pennsylvania, where crews rescued three people and two dogs from a residence.

By early Wednesday, around 200 flights had been canceled and dozens delayed at LaGuardia Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport combined, according to FlightAware. At Boston Logan International Airport, more than 30 flights were canceled as of early Wednesday and about as many flights delayed.

When the flood threat will wind down

Pockets of heavy rain falling at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will will remain possible in parts of eastern New York and western New England through Wednesday afternoon, keeping these areas at the greatest risk of additional significant flooding.

Coastal New England, including Boston, was also seeing bands of soaking downpours Wednesday afternoon, but storms should move fast enough to prevent serious flooding impacts.

The storm will start to weaken on Wednesday evening and its rainfall will become more scattered and less intense overnight, significantly reducing flood risks.

A Level 1 of 4 risk of isolated flooding rain is in place from Boston to coastal Maine on Thursday for lingering pockets of heavier rain.

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