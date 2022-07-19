(WSVN) - Water rescues were underway in New Jersey as well as flash flood warnings that were issued in parts of New York and other surrounding areas.

On Monday, heavy storms caused flooding in streets and subway stations, which led to travel disruptions across the city.

Crews worked over night and were able to restore service just before the morning commute after several inches of water were reported.

One station had its tracks flooded.

In New Jersey, highways and streets were underwater, which left drivers stranded in their cars.

Several people had to be rescued from the high waters.

In some areas, cars were completely underwater. Authorities needed to use heavy duty vehicles to respond to calls.

Water rescue teams were on hand.

