(CNN) — Significant flooding is underway in Texas Hill Country as storms crawl across the South. Parts of the region are still recovering from devastating flooding that killed more than 130 people this July.

Over 9 inches of rain has fallen since Thursday morning in parts of western Hill Country, prompting a flash flood emergency – the highest level of flood alert– for nearly 1,300 people in southeastern Concho, western McCulloch and central Menard counties Thursday afternoon.

The significant rainfall led authorities to issue precautionary evacuations at local RV parks and area campsites, county judge Brandon Corbin said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

The flash flood emergency has been downgraded to a regular flood warning Thursday evening, but officials are not letting down their guard. Western Hill Country could pick up another inch or less of rain before the night is through.

Several flash flood warnings have been issued Thursday in the region, where a Level 2 of 4 risk of flooding rainfall is in place. The rest of central and northern Texas could also see localized flooding Thursday, including Dallas-Fort Worth. And a second round of downpours could pile onto the state’s flood worries beginning Sunday.

Storms were “training” over Hill Country, or lining up and moving over the same spot one after another, like train cars on a railroad track. The storms will begin to move east away from the soaked region this evening, ending the threat of additional heavy rainfall.

The Hill Country’s terrain makes torrential rain especially dangerous. Narrow canyons and fast-responding creeks can’t handle a few hours of training storms.

Farther north, storms in Dallas-Fort Worth triggered flash flood warnings Thursday morning. Several roads were closed because of flooding in the north Dallas area, according to the National Weather Service. Between 2 to 4 inches of rain had fallen. Additional rounds of rain through the early evening could bring another 1 to 4 inches.

Flood watches extend along much of the Interstate 35 corridor from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to Austin into early Friday morning.

After drying out Friday and Saturday, a second soaking storm is expected to arrive in Texas as the weekend comes to an end. A Level 2 of 4 risk of flooding rainfall has been issued by the Weather Prediction Center for northern and central parts of Texas from Sunday into Monday.

Rainfall this heavy is usually confined to the summer months, but ongoing unseasonable heat in the South is raising the bar on how much moisture these storms could wring out of the atmosphere.

If you’re in the Hill Country and other parts of Texas, keep phones charged and alerts on and avoid driving through flooded roads.

