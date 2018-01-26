Flocks of birds put on stunning aerial show in Israel

(WSVN) - Birds in Israel are putting on quite the aerial show.

The flying formations are called “murmurations” – that is the technical term for shifting shapes that look like vast dancing clouds created by starlings. The phenomenon is not unique to Israel; it happens all over the world, including right here in Florida as well.

The birds fill the skies of southern Israel and surrounding areas during the winter.

Experts say that the birds change their movements and shift their collective shape in order to confuse their would-be attackers.

Millions of Starlings used to gather in the area during the winter, but those numbers have dwindled to a few hundred thousand in the past 20 years.

