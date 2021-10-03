FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Spirit Airlines flight bound for South Florida was grounded due to an engine emergency.

According to a statement from the airline issued Saturday night, Flight 3044 from Atlantic City to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was about to take off when it “encountered what is believed to be a large bird.”

The bird is believed to have flown into one of the plane’s engines.

The statement reads in part, “The captain braked safely and brought the plane to a stop, received an indication of damage to the engine, and ordered an evacuation in accordance with our standard procedures.”

The airline said everyone made it off safely, and all passengers were offered a flight on another plane.

The statement reads in part, “Our guests will receive full refunds, a future travel voucher and the option of traveling to Fort Lauderdale on another plane tonight.”

