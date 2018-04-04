FLL-bound flight grounded in California after passenger tries to open emergency exit

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A flight bound for Fort Lauderdale was grounded in California, Monday, due to a passenger’s disruptive behavior.

The pilot was forced to return the gate after the passenger allegedly tried to open the emergency exit, causing the slide to deploy.

The passenger was removed by police while the other passengers were placed onto another flight.

