(WSVN) - U.S. flights to Cuba may soon be resuming.

United Airlines is working to restart flights that were suspended in March of 2020 due to the pandemic.

The airline says it’s been trying relaunch service for months — asking the Department of Transportation for a waiver for 30 more days.

Before the pandemic, United flew seven flights a week to Havana from Houston, Texas and Newark, New Jersey.

