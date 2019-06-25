Flash of light spotted on Mars in new photo taken by NASA’s Curiosity rover

(WSVN) - A new image taken by NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover showed something that left the internet puzzled.

A bright flash of light was spotted hovering on the horizon of the red planet.

The image quickly took the internet by storm with some saying it shows signs of life.

Experts said that it’s most likely a cosmic ray or reflected sunlight.

Curiosity has been roaming the planet and providing valuable data since it touched down on Aug. 6, 2012.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.