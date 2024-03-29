BILOXI, Miss. (WSVN) — A five-legged lamb has captured the hearts of a Mississippi community and animal lovers nationwide.

Dubbed “Spider-Lamb” by adoring fans, this unique creature was rescued from a local farm near Biloxi by Natalie Renot, who noticed the lamb’s struggle and knew she had to help.

Renot said the lamb had maggots in his stomach when she rescued him from the farm and took him to the Fur Babies Veterinary Hospital.

On Monday, the Spider-Lamb has to undergo surgery for a hernia, but the medical team said he is already improving.

The following day, vets attending to Spider-Lamb said he is currently learning to navigate life on all five legs and doing fine.

Renot said she plans on keeping Spider-Lamb and is raising funds to help pay for his veterinary bills.

