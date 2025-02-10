(WSVN) - Nearly two dozen students from Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management gained real-world experience working at Super Bowl LIX events in New Orleans.

The 22 students arrived the Thursday before the game and were part of FIU’s event management club, Back of House.

Over half worked at the Super Bowl Experience leading up to the event and assisted with NFL tailgate parties on game day. Others collaborated with the Super Bowl Host Committee on various assignments.

During their time in New Orleans, students interacted with several high-profile figures, including singer-songwriter Post Malone and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who made headlines in 2023 after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field.

Super Bowl LIX, which featured the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, provided FIU students with a unique opportunity to work behind the scenes at one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

