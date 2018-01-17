Fisherman who jumped into water to avoid being hit by motorboat files lawsuit

(WSVN) - Terrifying video captured the moment when several fisherman jumped into the water just seconds before a speeding motor boat plowed into their vessel in Oregon.

The crash happened in August of 2017, but one of the fishermen has just released the video after filing a lawsuit against the other boater, Fox News reports.

Off-duty police officer Bryan Maess filed a lawsuit seeking $372,000 in damages against Marlin Lee Larsen, accusing him of boating while distracted by his cell phone.

Larsen’s son-in-law was also on the boat at the time of the crash, and told investigators that he repeatedly warned his father-in-law to pay attention, saying he had been using his cell phone off and on all morning.

The video of the crash, captured by an GoPro mounted to the dash of Maess’ 20-foot fishing boat, shows him and fellow passengers Christopher McMahon and Roni Durham frantically waving their arms and yelling as Larsen’s 31-foot Bayliner speeds toward them. The three then can be seen jumping into the icy waters of the Columbia River moments before Larsen’s boat came crashing over the top of theirs.

According to a report by the Clatsop County Sheriff’s department, the 75-year-old Larsen told deputies he couldn’t see the other boat because he was sitting down and his dash blocked his view, according to The Oregonion. He noted that he uses a motorized scooter to get around on land.

Investigators cited Larsen for “Reckless Operation, 3 counts of Recklessly Endangering and 3 counts of Assault in the 4th degree,” saying it was likely the three people onboard the other board would have likely been seriously injured or killed had they not jumped into the water.

In the lawsuit, Maess claimed he suffered several vision problems, headaches and several injuries to his ankle, leg and arm after the crash. His attorney also said his client is dealing with psychological trauma and hasn’t been on a boat since the summer accident.

The other two passengers on board also suffered injuries, including hypothermia and lacerations, and say they have hired attorneys of their own with the intent of suing Larsen as well.

