(WSVN) - A company known for its educational toys has issued a recall for one of its toys, deeming it a health hazard.

Earlier this week, Fisher-Price announced the recall of the Brunch & Go stroller toy.

Consumers said part of the toy can crack and break off, creating small pieces, which are a choking hazard.

About 250,000 toys have been sold all across the U.S. and Canada. They have the model number HGB85.

Parents are advised to stop using the toy and contact the manufacturer for a replacement.

