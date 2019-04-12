Fisher-Price recalls Rock ‘n Plays after reports of infant deaths

(WSVN) - Fisher-Price is now recalling their Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after receiving reports of infants dying while in the device.

The company initially issued a warning on April 5. Now, the company is recalling the device altogether.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher,” Fisher-Price said in a release.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said since 2009, over 30 infants have died in the device after they rolled over while unrestrained or under other circumstances.

To contact Fisher-Price, click here, and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts.” You can also call 866-812-6518 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday for more information.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.