(CNN) — Fisher-Price has recalled models of its baby soothers and gliders after the deaths of four infants who were reportedly left on their backs unrestrained and later found on their stomachs.

In a joint statement with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the company announced on Thursday the recall of the Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders.

The statement said the reported deaths occurred in 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers between April 2019 and February 2020: a 4-month old in Missouri, a 2-month old in Nevada, a 2-month old in Michigan, and an 11-week old in Colorado.

No fatalities were reported in the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders, according to the statement.

“Inclined products, such as gliders, soothers, rockers and swings are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation,” said CPSC Acting Chairman Robert Adler.

Fisher-Price General Manager Chuck Scothon said the company is “committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of all of our products, including the importance of following all warnings and instructions to ensure the health and safety of babies and children.”

The statement said about 120,000 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers sold nationwide for about $108 from January 2014 through December 2020.

Another 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders sold for about $125 from November 2018 through May 2021, the statement said.

The statement said about 25,000 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 27,000 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were distributed in Canada.

“CPSC continues to emphasize that the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard,” the statement said.

“Parents and caregivers should never add blankets, pillows or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment. Babies should always be placed to sleep on their backs.”

