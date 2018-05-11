Fish with human-like teeth sends social media over the deep end

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSVN) — The catch of the day in South Carolina sent social media over the deep end.

The Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of a fish with human-like teeth on Facebook, asking people if they could name the fish.

The saltwater fish called a Sheepshead uses its teeth to crush up shrimps and oysters. They typically hang out near rocks, jetties, reefs and bridges.

The fish is also known as the convict fish due to its black and white stripes.

