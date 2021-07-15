MIAMI (WSVN) - The First Lady of Haiti has given an update on her condition a week after she and her husband, Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse, were ambushed in their home.

Martine Moïse tweeted a picture on Wednesday night of her laying in a hospital bed at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

She thanked the team at the hospital for their care.

She and her husband were shot at their home and Jovenel did not survive.

Martine was flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital for surgery.

On the island, Haiti’s police chief is accusing a Venezuelan businessman, who owns CTU Security in Doral, of being a part of the assassination plot.

On Wednesday, the chief of police said the owner of the company traveled to Haiti numerous times leading up to the attack.

Colombia’s national police also said CTU Security bought 19 plane tickets from Bogotá to the Dominican Republic for those suspected Colombian gunmen.

This latest development comes as the head of security at the presidential residence was taken into custody.

In the meantime, Haiti received its first coronavirus vaccine doses from the United States.

In the shipment, 500,000 doses were delivered as the country deals with a spike in cases.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.