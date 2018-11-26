First Lady Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 2018 White House holiday decor features a theme of “American Treasures.”

Decorations include a tree trimmed by Gold Star families — those killed in military service — as well as an array of topiary trees and mantelpieces featuring the skylines of New York City, St. Louis, Chicago and San Francisco.

The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/oejKW3mC15 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018

Also on display are the customary gingerbread house and the traditional White House tree, which stands at 18 feet (5.5 meters) tall.

First lady Melania Trump tweeted a video showing her walking among this year’s holiday decorations, which also include an ornament emblazoned with the slogan for her child well-being campaign, Be Best.

