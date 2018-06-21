First Lady causes stir on social media with choice of jacket before border visit

WASHINGTON (WSVN) – Before boarding a plane in Maryland to make a surprise trip the southern border to visit a holding center for child immigrants in Texas Thursday, First Lady Melania Trump was photographed wearing a jacket that read, “I really don’t care. Do U?” in white lettering.
When asked about the jacket, Melania Trump’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said, “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe.”
The military-style jacket is reportedly sold by Zara and costs $39, according to published reports.
Melania Trump wore a different pale yellow jacket when the plane landed in McAllen, Texas, for a visit to the Upbring New Hope Children’s Center.
Reactions to the wardrobe choice were mixed on social media. While some insisted the jacket had no other meaning behind it, others pointed out the First Lady often makes deliberate fashion choices.
When she travels abroad, she’s careful to choose outfits that conspicuously reflect the country she is visiting, including a belted jumpsuit in Saudi Arabia, and her nod to an Asian influence in Japan, China and South Korea.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.