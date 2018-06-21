First Lady causes stir on social media with choice of jacket before border visit

WASHINGTON (WSVN) – Before boarding a plane in Maryland to make a surprise trip the southern border to visit a holding center for child immigrants in Texas Thursday, First Lady Melania Trump was photographed wearing a jacket that read, “I really don’t care. Do U?” in white lettering.

When asked about the jacket, Melania Trump’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said, “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe.”

The military-style jacket is reportedly sold by Zara and costs $39, according to published reports.

Melania Trump wore a different pale yellow jacket when the plane landed in McAllen, Texas, for a visit to the Upbring New Hope Children’s Center.

Reactions to the wardrobe choice were mixed on social media. While some insisted the jacket had no other meaning behind it, others pointed out the First Lady often makes deliberate fashion choices.

When she travels abroad, she’s careful to choose outfits that conspicuously reflect the country she is visiting, including a belted jumpsuit in Saudi Arabia, and her nod to an Asian influence in Japan, China and South Korea.

The media is making a bigger deal over Melania Trump's jacket than they did over Peter Fonda threatening to kidnap Trump's 11 year old son and throw him in a cage with pedophiles. — Josh (@JoshNoneYaBiz) June 21, 2018

Melania's fashion continues to be a personal source of delight and befuddlement in equal measure. https://t.co/iRu9xvDpX0 — MeredithB-S (@MBennettSmith) June 21, 2018

I thought we weren’t supposed to judge women by what they wear. https://t.co/G2ioIQLEDK — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) June 21, 2018

Ironic, isn't it. Trump wrongly accuses the press of creating "fake news". Melania wears something so inappropriate that we are all scrambling to find out whether the photos of her are in fact "fake" and photoshopped. — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) June 21, 2018

i thought this was the onion

it is not the onion pic.twitter.com/BX72lLWazi — rachel syme (@rachsyme) June 21, 2018

Melania goes to the border to check on the children and all the Media can talk about is her Jacket that she wore on the plane? — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) June 21, 2018

HOW?? How could we not focus on the words on the only item of clothing she's been seen in recently with words on it? How did YOU allow her to leave the WH in that jacket? How did a stylist think this was a good choice? How did she even come to own an old $39 Zara jacket? — Attorney at Lol (@Snarkyatlaw) June 21, 2018

