MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Following a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, commercial flights from the latter have resumed after having been grounded for weeks.

The 13-hour direct flight from Israel, the first out of the country since the beginning of its conflict with Iran, arrived at Miami International Airport at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Many travelers became stranded after airlines closed on June 13th, following the escalation of the conflict. The United States eventually got involved, attacking three Iranian nuclear sites, followed by calls for a ceasefire. Although rescue flights were being operated in the area, they were mainly conducted on a limited basis.

Israel’s national airport LL is resuming flights worldwide, giving thousands of travelers who were stranded in the country a chance to leave.

“Well, they might not give up, but they are going to give up on it,” said President Trump, who played a role in the ceasefire between the two nations. “They are exhausted. They have taken hits like nobody’s ever taken. And frankly, Israel is tired. They wanted to. It was the perfect time. We went in, we destroyed their nuclear capability, and we stopped. It was a beautiful thing. And they couldn’t have gone on much further. That was a very intense 12 days. Very intense.”

Beginning on Friday, flights from Fort Lauderdale to Israel will continue.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.