First-ever Gerber baby poses with current Gerber baby in viral photo

(WSVN) - It’s a sweet photo about 90 years in the making: Ann was the first-ever Gerber baby, and she posed for an adorable photo with current “spokesbaby” Lucas, the first Gerber baby with Down syndrome!

One-year-old Lucas Warren, from Georgia, made headlines back in February when he was chosen out of over 140,000 photo entries for Gerber’s annual contest.

Gerber spokeswoman Bernadette Tortorella told USA Today the Warren family found out they were vacationing near the home of Ann Turner Cook, the very first Gerber baby. The family asked the company if they could arrange a meet-up with Cook, who recently celebrated her 91st birthday.

Cook’s grandson was there for the meeting, and shared the sweet image of the iconic pair on social media.

My grandmother was the Gerber baby. It was a funny bit of trivia, never made her rich or got us free strained peas or anything. But last week she got to meet the company's newest spokesbaby, named Lucas. Pretty pretttty cute. pic.twitter.com/u7ddWaM1Ed — Chris Colin (@chriscolin3000) June 4, 2018

CEO and President Bill Partyka said it was Lucas’ smile and happy disposition that made him their winner.

“Lucas’ winning smile and joyful expression won our hearts this year, and we are all thrilled to name him our 2018 Spokesbaby,” said Bill Partyka, Gerber’s president and CEO. “Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby, and this year, Lucas is the perfect fit.”

