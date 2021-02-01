First dogs Champ and Major enjoy snow day

(WSVN) - The First Family’s furry friends enjoyed some snow in their backyard.

President Bidens’ two German shepherds, Champ and Major, were captured playing in the snow on the White House South Lawn.

The president’s granddaughter Naomi Biden tweeted the picture of the pups on Sunday afternoon.

—

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.