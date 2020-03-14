First coronavirus-related death reported in New York

(CNN) — An 82-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus died in a New York City hospital Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed on a media conference call Saturday, marking the state’s first coronavirus-related death.

The woman was “long suffering with emphysema,” Cuomo said.

She was admitted to the hospital last week and had been in critical condition ever since, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

“We’ve known from the outset that these people are the most at risk in this pandemic, and today’s news is a sad confirmation of that reality,” he said. “I ask every New Yorker to do their part and take the necessary precautionary measures to protect the people most at risk.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.