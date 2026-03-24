HAVANA (WSVN) - Humanitarian aid arrived in Havana amid the ongoing crisis in Cuba, but the helping hand did not come without some misgivings from the Cuban exile community living in the United States.

It was a welcome sight for many on Tuesday as the first boat of the “Nuestra América” flotilla — carrying medical supplies, food and solar panels — reached the island nation.

Critics have slammed this effort, saying its benefiting Cuba’s government more than people who need it most.

The aid comes as a U.S. fuel blockade makes Cuba’s energy crisis even more concerning.

The country has suffered seven nationwide blackouts since 2024 — two of them just this past week — due to an aging electri plants and a shortage of oil.

The situation has only grown worse since President Donald Trump ordered the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro back in January. Venezuela, Cuba’s main supplier of oil, has been choked off, triggering weeks of blackouts. Some nights, the entire island goes dark

Trump also threatened to slap tariffs on any country that ships oil to Cuba. He has repeatedly vowed to take Cuba, insisting the communist nation is on the verge of collapse.

But beyond the need for fuel, there are also shortages of food and medicine, leaving many in desperate need.

But now the flotilla’s shrimp fishing boat, filled with activists and supplies in hand, is offering some sense of hope for the people of Cuba.

Trump has made it clear that his administration’s goal is regime change.

The first aid shipments arrived by plane last week from Europe, Latin America and the U.S. as part of an air and sea mission that is bringing some 50 tons of aid to Cuba. Two more ships are due to arrive in the coming days.

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