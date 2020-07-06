First Black female combat pilot encourages change in U.S. amid tension

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Tampa woman has a long career of combating challenges, and now she’s offering words of wisdom to bring people together in a time of tension across the nation.

According to WTVT, Vernice Armour is the nation’s first Black female combat pilot.

Armour goes by the name “FlyGirl” and has pretty much done it all.

“Former police officer, former soldier, national guardsmen, Marine officer, diversity officer for headquarters Marine Corps, liaison to the Pentagon for diversity policy for the services,” Armour told FOX 13.

The former Marine captain piloted a helicopter in the Iraq war and is used to breaking barriers and making history.

“Being a kid, I saw a Black woman in a flight suit and I was like, ‘That’s cool, why didn’t I think of that?'” Armour said. “Go for the things you really want in life because tomorrow is not promised.”

She now works as a motivational speaker to encourage hundreds across the U.S. to overcome their challenges.

“As Clarissa Pinkola Estes said, ‘We were made for these times,’ and that’s exactly how I feel with the perspective of being able to help organizations, people, my friends, my community navigate where we are,” said Armour.

She said there is still one major challenge we, as a nation, have not figured out.

“Until we come face to face with what are we really doing and how do we transition into a new time, the same things are going to continue to happen,” Armour said.

The former police officer said change needs to happen while encouraging people to have an open mind.

“We have to start with a conversation where we’re actually listening to each other, again, not fault, but how do we move forward into solutions,” Armour said.

She hopes communities across the U.S. will come together to enact change.

“One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” Armour said. “We’re one, so how are we making a difference and making an impact?”

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Armour has made her motivational speaking events virtual.

To watch her latest videos, click here.

