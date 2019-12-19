Firefighters rescue dog who got stuck in tree while chasing cat

LATHROP, Calif. (WSVN) — Rescuing cats from trees is all in a day’s work for firefighters. But what about rescuing dogs stuck in trees?

That’s exactly the situation Lathrop Manteca firefighters found themselves in when they had to rescue a dog that got stuck in a tree when it chased a cat.

Luckily, firefighters were able to rescue the pooch after her owner called 911.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.