Firefighters rescue dog who got stuck in tree while chasing cat

Courtesy: Lathrop Manteca Fire Rescue

LATHROP, Calif. (WSVN) — Rescuing cats from trees is all in a day’s work for firefighters. But what about rescuing dogs stuck in trees?

That’s exactly the situation Lathrop Manteca firefighters found themselves in when they had to rescue a dog that got stuck in a tree when it chased a cat.

Luckily, firefighters were able to rescue the pooch after her owner called 911.

 

