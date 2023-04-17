COLORADO SPRINGS (WSVN) — Firefighters in Colorado Springs rescued four dogs on Saturday after they were trapped in a storm drain. The dogs entered the steep drain and were unable to get out, said fire officials.

Video footage showed the firefighters using a rope to lift one of the dogs out of the drain, while other dogs can be heard barking in the background.

The dogs appeared to be uninjured and firefighters have not yet commented on whether the dogs had owners or were strays. It is unclear how the dogs ended up in the storm drain in the first place.

Firefighters in Colorado have become known for their work in rescuing animals. In 2018, the fire rescue team saved a bear cub from a tree after it was separated from its mother and in 2022, a group of firefighters in Colorado Springs rescued a family of ducklings from a storm drain.

As for the four dogs rescued, they will hopefully be reunited with their owners soon, or find loving new homes if they were strays. Thanks to the efforts of the Colorado Springs firefighters, they are now safe and sound and have a new lease on life.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.