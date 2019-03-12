Firefighters battle massive blaze at New York apartment

NEW YORK (WSVN) — A six-story apartment building in Yonkers, north of the Bronx in New York, has been burning for hours.

Reports said the flames broke out around 6 p.m., Tuesday.

Crews are still trying to contain the blaze as of 10 p.m., Tuesday.

Hundreds of firefighters from several agencies reported to the scene.

Both towers of the apartment complex were evacuated, which forced 150 people out of their units.

A total of 60 apartments have been affected by the fire so far.

Firefighters were pulled out of the building around 7 p.m. and have been attacking the flames from the street.

No injuries have been reported.

