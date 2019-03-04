Firefighter who died from cancer honored while being escorted to donate organs

DENVER (WSVN) — A Denver firefighter who lost his battle with cancer received a tearful and heartfelt goodbye as he was being escorted to donate his organs.

Family, friends, hospital staff and fellow firefighters gathered Saturday to watch as 31-year-old Cody Mooney was escorted down the hall of Littleton Adventist Hospital to have his organs donated after he lost his “[courageous]” fight against an aggressive tumor.”

(2) At the young age of only 31 years old, Cody was taken from this world too soon. Firefighter Mooney leaves behind a beautiful family including his wife (who is expecting their fifth child in just a few weeks), as well as their other four children. pic.twitter.com/s1CvRnbCe6 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 3, 2019

South Metro Fire Rescue shared a video of the somber scene.

“Saving lives even after his last breath,” he said.

Mooney leaves behind a wife and their four children. Mooney’s wife is also due to give birth in just a few weeks.

