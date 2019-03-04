Firefighter who died from cancer honored while being escorted to donate organs

DENVER (WSVN) — A Denver firefighter who lost his battle with cancer received a tearful and heartfelt goodbye as he was being escorted to donate his organs.
Family, friends, hospital staff and fellow firefighters gathered Saturday to watch as 31-year-old Cody Mooney was escorted down the hall of Littleton Adventist Hospital to have his organs donated after he lost his “[courageous]” fight against an aggressive tumor.”
South Metro Fire Rescue shared a video of the somber scene.
“Saving lives even after his last breath,” he said.
Mooney leaves behind a wife and their four children. Mooney’s wife is also due to give birth in just a few weeks.
