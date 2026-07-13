Boston (WBZ) — There was a dramatic rescue at a fire in Lawrence, Massachusetts Sunday.

A firefighter pulled a man out of a third-floor window as flames spread to three multi-family homes.

Lawrence Fire Chief Patrick Delaney said they received multiple 911 calls about the three houses on fire at the intersection of Haverhill and Margin streets at about 12:45 p.m.

“Crews did an excellent job once they arrived on scene to make sure we did a primary search of all three buildings, make sure everybody was out,” Delaney said.

One firefighter saved a man who was trapped on the third floor of one of the homes.

“Our crews did an excellent job by spotting him up in the window. He had smoke coming out all around him, he was waving for help. Our crews did a great job getting a ladder up to him. One of our members went up there and assisted him down the ladder. It’s a very heroic thing and we take our hats off him because he did an excellent job,” Delaney said.

No one was hurt and there’s no word yet on how or where the fire started.

More than fifty people were forced out of their apartments. They won’t be able to go back any time soon due to the extensive damage caused by the fire.

Lawrence, Massachusetts is about 30 miles north of Boston.

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