DEVON, England (WSVN) — A woman who was contemplating taking her own life was saved thanks to the help of a therapy dog.

Devon and Somerst Fire and Rescue Service in England said they responded to the scene Tuesday where a woman was on a bridge.

This is Digby. Today he did something amazing and helped save a young woman who was thinking of taking her own life on a bridge over the M5 near Exeter (thread👇) pic.twitter.com/eMnIG0Dve7 — Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (@DSFireUpdates) June 15, 2021

Officials said police negotiators were speaking with the woman, but the situation was becoming “increasingly worrying.”

That’s when one ofthe fire crews thought to bring along Digby, their “defusing dog.”

“Digby helps crews who have been exposed to trauma during talking therapy ‘diffusing’ sessions,” the agency wrote.

Officials said when Digby arrived, the woman immediately swung her head to look at him and began smiling. They then had a conversation about Digby and his role at the department.

Officials were ultimately able to convince the woman to come back over the railings to meet Digby.

“We wish the woman involved all the best in her recovery,” the agency said.

