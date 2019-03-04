Fire devastates West Virginia church, leaves bibles, crosses unharmed

GRANDVIEW, W.Va. (WSVN) — Firefighters in West Virginia say a fire that devastated a church left the bibles and crosses inside completely unharmed.

The Coal City Fire Department posted photos on Facebook showing several bibles surrounded by ash in what was the aftermath of a church fire.

Firefighters said they responded to Freedom Ministries Church to assist another fire department in extinguishing the blaze in the building, early Sunday morning.

“Though odds were against us, God was not,” firefighters wrote.

Officials said the blaze inside the building was so intense, they had to back out at one point. Initially, they believed nothing would survive the fire.

However, after the fire was put out and they went inside the building, firefighters said they discovered that not a single bible was burned in the building and not a single cross was harmed.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.