Fire department issues warning about leaving hand sanitizer in your car

(WSVN) - A Wisconsin fire department is educating the public on the dangers of leaving hand sanitizer inside your car.

The Western Lakes Fire District shared a photo to Facebook showing a melted car door, Thursday.

“By its nature, most hand sanitizer is alcohol-based and therefore flammable,” the caption read.

The department highlighted the dangers of leaving it inside a hot car with the sun beaming on it.

“Keeping it in your car during hot weather, exposing it to sun causing magnification of light through the bottle, and particularly being next to open flame while smoking in vehicles or grilling while enjoying this weekend can lead to disaster,” the post added. “Please respect the possibilities and be fire safe.”

The post ended with a link to the National Fire Protection Association’s video message on fire safety for hand sanitizer.

