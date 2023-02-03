(WSVN) - A former law enforcement canine named Indy got trapped down a 40-foot hole.

His owner, Navy veteran Mark Pugh, watched the rescue efforts nervously as fire crews had to get creative to reach the dog.

“[Indy is a] fun-loving guy, just out here running around, playing, all of the sudden he disappears in that hole,” said Pugh.

Four tense hours later, a sigh of relief as crews managed to get the German Shepherd out and back to his owner.

“The toughest part was trying to get the lasso around the dog because anytime it felt it start to get wrapped around, it would lift its head and we’d lose what little grip we had,” said a rescue crew member.

Indy was a little muddy but doing well after being checked out at the vet.

