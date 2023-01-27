(WSVN) - Want to put your relationship to the ultimate test? Financebuzz has the job for you.

The independent website is looking for a couple to build an IKEA bedroom set together.

The couple must document their experience with photos, video, and written documentation.

Applicants can also win $1,000 and a $1,000 IKEA gift card to purchase a bedroom set of the winner’s choice.

Applications close on Feb. 14 and you must be 18 years or older to apply.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.