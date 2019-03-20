Final supermoon of 2019 to coincide with spring equinox

(WSVN) - The final supermoon of 2019 is set to light up the night sky on what is known as the official start of spring.

It will be the third supermoon of the year, with each of the others occurring in January and February.

The moon will be at its fullest at 9:43 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday.

March’s full moon is also known as the Full Worm Moon, a name given by the Native Americans to help track the seasons.

According to CNN, the last time a supermoon coincided with the spring equinox was March 1981.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.