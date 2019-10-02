Fiery plane crash involving World War II-era bomber closes Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, C.T. (WSVN) – Emergency crews are responding to Bradley International Airport after a vintage aircraft crashed, officials said.
A Collings Foundation World War II aircraft crashed at the end of Runway 6 while attempting to land at the airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut at 10 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Boeing B-17 is a civilian registered aircraft that is not flown by the military, the FAA added.
Bradley International Airport is currently closed and the FAA has put in a ground stop for flights that are destined for the airport.
No additional information was immediately available.
