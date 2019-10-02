Fiery plane crash involving World War II-era bomber closes Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, C.T. (WSVN) – Emergency crews are responding to Bradley International Airport after a vintage aircraft crashed, officials said.

We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) October 2, 2019

A Collings Foundation World War II aircraft crashed at the end of Runway 6 while attempting to land at the airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut at 10 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Boeing B-17 is a civilian registered aircraft that is not flown by the military, the FAA added.

#FAA Statement on Boeing B-17 incident at @Bradley_Airport. We will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/mPKInVQJ5O — The FAA (@FAANews) October 2, 2019

Bradley International Airport is currently closed and the FAA has put in a ground stop for flights that are destined for the airport.

No additional information was immediately available.

