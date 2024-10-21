(CNN) — A helicopter slammed into a communications tower behind homes in Houston’s Second Ward on Sunday night, toppling the structure and igniting a blaze, Houston fire officials said.

The crash knocked over the tower near Engelke Street and North Ennis Street around 8 p.m., according to the Houston Fire Department.

Witness video shows fire personnel urging onlookers to clear the area where a fire was burning and warning them of a propane tank in the area.

The fire was no longer active as of 9:30 p.m., a fire department spokesperson said.

The aircraft was a private touring helicopter, according to Houston City Council member Mario Castillo.

Officials have yet to announce whether anyone was harmed and the cause of the crash is still unclear.

Photos shared by the fire department show the mangled tower draped across a dirt clearing behind a line of homes.

Manuel Arciniega was nearby when the crash occurred, according to CNN affiliate KPRC.

“My buddy behind me told me to look up in the sky and I just saw the cell tower crumbling down, they said a helicopter hit it,” Arciniega told the affiliate.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident, the fire department said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.