FOUNTAIN INN, South Carolina (WYFF) — The fiery Fountain Inn Halloween house we told you about earlier this week is getting national attention.

At first glance, the house at 512 North Main Street in Fountain Inn appears to be on fire, with flames showing through the windows and smoke billowing from the porch.

It looks so real that the fire department says it has been called several times by concerned citizens.

Michaela Miller posted about the house on TikTok. As of Friday morning, that post has had 27.7 million views.

In the past few days, several national media outlets have talked about the Halloween attraction.

A quick Google search of “Fountain Inn fiery Halloween house” brings up stories and video from New York Post, USA Today, ABC World News Tonight and more.

The city of Fountain Inn said on Facebook that it is enjoying the “recognition for our small town.”

They reminded folks that this recognition serves as a perfect opportunity to talk about fire safety.

The Fountain Inn Fire Department also posted about the newfound fame of the small town.

Firefighters say they hope to turn the moment into an opportunity to emphasize the importance of fire prevention and safety in every home and offer these reminders:

Test your smoke alarms and replace batteries if needed Replace smoke alarms every ten years. Keep exits and pathways clear. Use flameless candles or LED lights in decorations. Review a home fire escape plan with your family.

In a Facebook post, the homeowners invited people to see the decorations at 512 North Main Street from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night through Halloween. The homeowners also asked people to not call the fire department.

WYFF News 4 reached out to the Fountain Inn Fire Department, which confirmed that multiple times since the decorations have been put up, people actually just drove to the fire station directly, because it is only a block away.

Fountain Inn Fire Chief Alexander Russell said the homeowners informed the fire department about the decorations ahead of time.

