TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WSVN) – If you’re ready to bid farewell to 2023 and have some grievances to air, the Tampa Bay Times has your outlet.

The eighth annual Tampa Bay Times Airing of Grievances for Festivus is here, providing a platform for individuals worldwide to share their complaints.

This “fictional” holiday tradition, inspired by the 90’s sitcom, Seinfeld, invites participants to voice their biggest pet peeves from the past year.

Whether you’re frustrated with global events or personal matters, this is your chance to gripe and complain.

To participate, submit your grievances by December 7, giving you the opportunity to unload your frustrations and join the collective venting for a lighter start to the upcoming year.

